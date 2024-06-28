Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Chevron Decision, Shakes Legal System

The Supreme Court overturned the 1984 Chevron decision, challenging the regulatory authority of federal agencies. This ruling has potential far-reaching impacts on environmental, public health, and workplace safety regulations, favoring business interests and conservative views. Billions of dollars are at stake as resulting legal challenges emerge.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:13 IST
Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Chevron Decision, Shakes Legal System
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1984 Chevron decision, significantly impacting how federal agencies regulate the environment, public health, and workplace safety. This decision marks a major victory for business interests and conservatives who have long targeted Chevron.

The 1984 Chevron ruling permitted federal agencies to interpret ambiguous laws, but its overturning could spawn numerous legal challenges, with billions of dollars potentially at stake. The Biden administration had cautioned that this would be an 'unwarranted shock to the legal system.'

This decision emerged from cases involving Atlantic herring fishermen in New Jersey and Rhode Island who contested a regulation requiring them to fund government observers. The court, recently realigned with a conservative majority under former President Donald Trump, sided with the fishermen, reflecting a broader trend of reining in regulatory power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024