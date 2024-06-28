Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Chevron Decision, Shakes Legal System

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1984 Chevron decision, significantly impacting how federal agencies regulate the environment, public health, and workplace safety. This decision marks a major victory for business interests and conservatives who have long targeted Chevron.

The 1984 Chevron ruling permitted federal agencies to interpret ambiguous laws, but its overturning could spawn numerous legal challenges, with billions of dollars potentially at stake. The Biden administration had cautioned that this would be an 'unwarranted shock to the legal system.'

This decision emerged from cases involving Atlantic herring fishermen in New Jersey and Rhode Island who contested a regulation requiring them to fund government observers. The court, recently realigned with a conservative majority under former President Donald Trump, sided with the fishermen, reflecting a broader trend of reining in regulatory power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)