Left Menu

Village Leader's Brother Murdered in Uttar Pradesh, Police Investigate

Ajay Singh, brother of Kadergaon's village head Pawan Singh, was brutally attacked near Benipur in Uttar Pradesh and later succumbed to his injuries. Authorities disclosed that the attack, involving Monu Pasi and another assailant, stemmed from a personal dispute. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 29-06-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 09:16 IST
Village Leader's Brother Murdered in Uttar Pradesh, Police Investigate
Ajay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Ajay Singh, the brother of Kadergaon's village head Pawan Singh, was murdered near the Benipur canal in Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar Singh revealed that Ajay, aged 45, was en route to Kadergaon on a motorcycle with his friend Saurabh late Friday evening when the attack occurred.

The assailants, identified as Monu Pasi and another individual, assaulted Ajay near the Amethi-Sultanpur Road. Though he was rushed to the hospital, Ajay succumbed to his injuries. Investigations point to a prior dispute as the motive behind the attack. Authorities have filed a case and are actively searching for the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024