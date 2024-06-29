Village Leader's Brother Murdered in Uttar Pradesh, Police Investigate

In a shocking incident, Ajay Singh, the brother of Kadergaon's village head Pawan Singh, was murdered near the Benipur canal in Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar Singh revealed that Ajay, aged 45, was en route to Kadergaon on a motorcycle with his friend Saurabh late Friday evening when the attack occurred.

The assailants, identified as Monu Pasi and another individual, assaulted Ajay near the Amethi-Sultanpur Road. Though he was rushed to the hospital, Ajay succumbed to his injuries. Investigations point to a prior dispute as the motive behind the attack. Authorities have filed a case and are actively searching for the culprits.

