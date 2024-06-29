Left Menu

Venezuelans Seek Justice in Argentina over Crimes Against Humanity

Venezuelans, frustrated with the slow pace of the International Criminal Court, have taken their human rights case to a federal court in Argentina. They seek to hold security officers accountable for alleged crimes committed during President Nicolás Maduro's regime. Testimonies were heard in Buenos Aires, reviving hopes for justice.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 29-06-2024 09:55 IST
In a remarkable move, Venezuelans have transported their quest for justice to Argentina, citing the sluggishness of the International Criminal Court. Determined to see Venezuelan security officers held accountable for crimes against humanity, they brought their case to a federal court in Buenos Aires.

This marks a first under the oppressive regime of President Nicolás Maduro. The court convened to hear testimonies from Venezuelan victims, spotlighting alleged human rights abuses by security forces in 2014. The Clooney Foundation for Justice, representing survivors and families, advocates for an immediate investigation of these severe crimes.

The hearings, marked by emotional testimonies, shed light on the dire need for accountability and have rekindled hope among the victims. The plaintiffs aim for concrete outcomes, including potential extraditions and trials of high-level Venezuelan security officials in Buenos Aires.

