Puducherry Implements New Criminal Laws from July 1

The Puducherry government announced on Saturday that all necessary steps have been taken to implement new criminal laws, effective from July 1. Public Works and Law Minister K Lakshminarayanan revealed that training has already been imparted to those involved in the implementation of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and the Evidence Act.

A manual highlighting the key features of the new laws has been published for the benefit of police officers and advocates. 'It is a Central Act, so our role is implementation, starting July 1,' Lakshminarayanan stated. A comparative analysis between the new and old criminal laws has also been made available. The manual will soon be for sale to the general public and other stakeholders.

A meeting will be convened on Monday to focus on the features of the new legislations, attended by the Lt Governor, the Chief Minister of Puducherry, the Law Minister, and senior police officials. 'With several dynamic developments taking place, we should also move with the changing scenario,' Lakshminarayanan added. The laws are expected to be translated into Tamil, although no specific time frame was provided.

