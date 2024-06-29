Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Restricts Visitor Days to Enhance Security

Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced that visitors will be allowed inside the Vidhan Bhavan premises only on Tuesdays and Thursdays during legislature sessions. The decision aims to reduce crowding and enhance security, following a major breach in December 2023 when two visitors released yellow gas in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Rahul Narwekar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced on Saturday that visitors would be permitted inside the Vidhan Bhavan premises only two days a week during legislature sessions.

Narwekar informed the assembly that visitation would be restricted to Tuesdays and Thursdays to mitigate crowding and lessen the strain on the security apparatus responsible for the safety of the chief minister and the council of ministers.

This measure follows a significant security breach during the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, when, in December 2023, two visitors infiltrated the Lok Sabha chamber, released yellow gas from canisters, and shouted slogans before being subdued by MPs.

