Tragic Stampede in Hathras: Over 50 Lives Lost, Mamata Banerjee Offers Condolences
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the tragic stampede at a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where over 50 people were killed. She extended her condolences to the families affected by the mishap.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed profound grief over the tragic stampede that occurred during a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the loss of over 50 lives. Among the deceased were 23 women and 3 children.
Taking to social media platform X, Banerjee conveyed her heartfelt condolences, stating, 'Just now learnt that in a sad incident of stampede, at least 27 devotees (including 23 women and 3 children) have succumbed to death at Hathras, UP. My heart goes out to their family members. Sincere condolences to the bereaved kins.'
The calamity, which initially claimed 27 lives, saw the death toll rise beyond 50, marking a dark day for the devotees attending the event.
