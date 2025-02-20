Left Menu

Crisis Coordination: Mock Disaster Drill at Jammu Airport

A two-day disaster management mock exercise was held at Jammu Airport, involving multiple stakeholders and agencies for earthquake response coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive two-day disaster management mock exercise took place at Jammu Airport, according to an official spokesperson on Thursday.

The exercise, carried out on February 18 and 19, was a collaborative effort by the National Disaster Management Authority, Jammu Airport Authority, and the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority. It involved an earthquake scenario simulation with participation from various stakeholders and agencies.

Organizations such as the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army, CRPF, Air Force, Health Department, Fire and Emergency Department, and local 'Apda Mitras' engaged in rescue operations. The initiative aimed to unify diverse capabilities for a timely and coordinated earthquake response, preparing for future emergencies to ensure a safer Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

