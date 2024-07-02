Real Estate Magnate Vishal Agarwal Arrested in Cheating Case

Vishal Agarwal, father of the teenager involved in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche crash, has been arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police in a real estate cheating case.

Police took him into custody from jail and presented him in court, which granted fresh police custody for two days. Vishal Adsul, chairman of Nancy Brahma Residency, had filed a complaint accusing Agarwal of altering project plans and not securing housing society permissions.

Earlier, both Vishal and his father were granted bail in a case of kidnapping their family driver after a fatal accident, attempting to pressure him into taking blame for the crash.

