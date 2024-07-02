British Neonatal Nurse Convicted of Attempted Murder of Another Infant

A British neonatal nurse who is already serving a life sentence for the grotesque crimes of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others, has now been convicted of trying to kill yet another infant under her care.

Lucy Letby, 34, was found guilty on Tuesday of attempting to kill a baby girl identified as Child K in February 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England. The verdict came after a previous jury failed to reach a conclusion on the matter.

Having been convicted by Manchester Crown Court last August, Letby was found responsible for most of the crimes that occurred between June 2015 and June 2016 in the hospital's neonatal unit. A separate jury has now established her guilt in trying to murder a 'very premature' baby girl by dislodging her breathing tube on the early morning of February 17, 2016. The courtroom was filled with the heartbreaking sounds of the baby's parents gasping and crying as the verdict was delivered after three and a half hours of deliberation. Letby showed no emotional response.

Senior Prosecutor Nicola Wyn Williams highlighted that Letby had removed the baby's breathing support, and a doctor found her standing idly by as the child struggled to survive. Williams added, 'Staff at the unit had to think the unthinkable—that one of their own was deliberately harming and killing babies in their care.'

Lucy Letby is currently serving a life sentence with no possibility of release.

