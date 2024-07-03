Left Menu

Covert Operation: Ukrainian GUR and Russian Group's Joint Mission

A Ukrainian military spy official recently revealed that a fire on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea in April was the result of a joint operation between Ukraine's GUR agency and the pro-Kyiv Freedom of Russia Legion. The mission targeted the Serpukhov missile ship in Kaliningrad.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:43 IST
Covert Operation: Ukrainian GUR and Russian Group's Joint Mission
AI Generated Representative Image

A Ukrainian military spy official said on Wednesday that a fire on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea in April was caused by a joint operation conducted by his GUR agency and a pro-Kyiv Russian military group.

On April 7, the Serpukhov missile ship stationed in the Kaliningrad region was set on fire, the GUR military spy agency said at the time. It did not claim responsibility earlier.

Andriy Yusov told Reuters the operation was conducted in tandem with the Freedom of Russia Legion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024