Justice A Muhamed Mustaque Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC

In a significant development, the Union government has officially notified the appointment of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque as the acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, effective July 5, court sources revealed on Wednesday.

This decision comes in the wake of the impending retirement of the current Chief Justice A J Desai, scheduled for July 4.

Justice Mustaque, who was first enrolled as a lawyer in 1989, has an extensive legal career, including his tenure as an Additional Judge since January 23, 2014, and later as a Permanent Judge from March 10, 2016.

