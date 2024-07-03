Left Menu

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court starting from July 5 following the retirement of Chief Justice A J Desai on July 4. Justice Mustaque initially enrolled as a lawyer in 1989 and has served in various legal capacities since.

In a significant development, the Union government has officially notified the appointment of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque as the acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, effective July 5, court sources revealed on Wednesday.

This decision comes in the wake of the impending retirement of the current Chief Justice A J Desai, scheduled for July 4.

Justice Mustaque, who was first enrolled as a lawyer in 1989, has an extensive legal career, including his tenure as an Additional Judge since January 23, 2014, and later as a Permanent Judge from March 10, 2016.

