Japan and Philippines Near Historic Reciprocal Access Agreement

Japan and the Philippines are nearing a Reciprocal Access Agreement on defence and security. This would allow mutual military visits between the countries. Ambassador Kazuya Endo highlighted the Philippines' critical role in regional stability. Talks on July 8 could mark a significant development in defence collaboration amid regional tensions.

Updated: 04-07-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:29 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Negotiations between Japan and the Philippines for a Reciprocal Access Agreement on defence and security are close to conclusion, Tokyo's ambassador to Manila said on Thursday.

The role of the Philippines in maintaining regional stability and security was undoubtedly important, ambassador Kazuya Endo said in a speech. A significant development can be expected on defence equipment transfer, he said.

Japanese and Philippine foreign and defence ministers will meet in Manila on July 8 for talks that could include a breakthrough defence pact that would allow their military forces to visit each other's soil. The Philippines has been ramping up its ties with neighbours and other countries to counter what it describes as China's growing aggression in the South China Sea.

Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is critical for the Indo Pacific region, Endo said.

