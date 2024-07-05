Man Arrested for Kidnapping Siblings in East Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, Prateek Shrivastava, 34, has been apprehended for the abduction of two children in East Delhi reportedly last month. The crime took place while their parents were out buying sweets at a local shop.

The arrest occurred on Thursday evening in Mandawali. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Apoorva Gupta, revealed that Shrivastava was tracked down through footage from over 300 CCTV cameras. Shrivastava, who was aware that the parents had left car keys inside, managed to persuade the children that he was directed to take the car to a parking lot.

The suspect made a Rs 50-lakh ransom demand using a mobile phone left in the car. Following a relentless 200-kilometer chase within the city, the car was found, and the children were safely rescued. While Shrivastava initially eluded capture, he was eventually discovered in Mandawali, where he lived with his wife and two children. The investigation continues as police delve deeper into his background and motives.