Lok Sabha House Committee Formed to Address Members' Accommodation

The House Committee of Lok Sabha, responsible for residential accommodation and other member amenities, has been constituted. Speaker Om Birla appointed 12 members, headed by BJP MP Mahesh Sharma. Notable members include Kalyan Banerjee of TMC and D Purandeswari of BJP. The committee will focus on accommodating 281 new members.

The House Committee of Lok Sabha, tasked with managing residential accommodations and member amenities, has been established.

Speaker Om Birla appointed 12 members to the committee, which is led by BJP MP and former Union minister Mahesh Sharma.

Prominent members of the panel include Kalyan Banerjee of TMC, D Purandeswari of BJP, and Akshay Yadav of SP. The committee will oversee accommodation arrangements for several members of Lok Sabha, including 281 first-timers.

Following the 18th Lok Sabha's constitution last month, the Lok Sabha Secretariat temporarily housed members without official residences at the Western Court and state bhavans. The newly formed 12-member committee, appointed for one year, was announced via a Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin on Thursday.

