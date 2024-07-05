Hathras Stampede: SIT Records 90 Statements, Conspiracy Angle Explored

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) spearheading the probe into the Hathras stampede tragedy has recorded statements from 90 individuals so far, revealed SIT chief Anupam Kulshrestha on Friday. Kulshrestha, who is also the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), is heading the three-member team responsible for compiling an exhaustive report on the July 2 disaster that resulted in 121 fatalities.

In an exclusive interaction with PTI in Hathras, ADG Kulshrestha disclosed, "Ninety statements have been recorded so far. A preliminary report has already been submitted, and work on a detailed report is in progress." She added that the scope of the police investigation has broadened as new evidence continues to surface.

"The evidence gathered undeniably points to culpability on the part of the event organizers," she stated, while asserting that the possibility of a conspiracy cannot be dismissed. "Those found culpable will certainly face legal action," Kulshrestha assured. So far, six volunteers linked to the organizing committee of the 'satsang' have been arrested, with more arrests expected soon.