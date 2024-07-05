Left Menu

Hathras Stampede: SIT Records 90 Statements, Conspiracy Angle Explored

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Hathras stampede has recorded statements from 90 individuals. Led by ADG Anupam Kulshrestha, the SIT is preparing a detailed report on the July 2 incident that claimed 121 lives. The investigation's scope has expanded with more evidence emerging, suggesting culpability of the event organizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:13 IST
Hathras Stampede: SIT Records 90 Statements, Conspiracy Angle Explored
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) spearheading the probe into the Hathras stampede tragedy has recorded statements from 90 individuals so far, revealed SIT chief Anupam Kulshrestha on Friday. Kulshrestha, who is also the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), is heading the three-member team responsible for compiling an exhaustive report on the July 2 disaster that resulted in 121 fatalities.

In an exclusive interaction with PTI in Hathras, ADG Kulshrestha disclosed, "Ninety statements have been recorded so far. A preliminary report has already been submitted, and work on a detailed report is in progress." She added that the scope of the police investigation has broadened as new evidence continues to surface.

"The evidence gathered undeniably points to culpability on the part of the event organizers," she stated, while asserting that the possibility of a conspiracy cannot be dismissed. "Those found culpable will certainly face legal action," Kulshrestha assured. So far, six volunteers linked to the organizing committee of the 'satsang' have been arrested, with more arrests expected soon.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024