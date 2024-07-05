Upcoming Global Political Events and Milestones: Mark Your Calendar!

The provided diary outlines a detailed schedule of notable political events and important historical anniversaries spanning various countries. Highlights include state visits by prominent leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, among others.

International cooperation days and key election dates are also part of the list. For instance, the French National Assembly Election and Rwanda's simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections.

Additionally, significant commemorative events such as the 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, and the 24th anniversary of NASA's shuttle program conclusion, are mentioned, marking key historical moments and milestones.