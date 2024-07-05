Left Menu

Upcoming Global Political Events and Milestones: Mark Your Calendar!

This comprehensive diary provides a daily schedule of upcoming global political events and significant historical anniversaries. Key highlights include state visits, international cooperation days, election dates, and important commemorations across various countries. This list helps one stay informed about noteworthy political activities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:20 IST
Upcoming Global Political Events and Milestones: Mark Your Calendar!

The provided diary outlines a detailed schedule of notable political events and important historical anniversaries spanning various countries. Highlights include state visits by prominent leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, among others.

International cooperation days and key election dates are also part of the list. For instance, the French National Assembly Election and Rwanda's simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections.

Additionally, significant commemorative events such as the 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, and the 24th anniversary of NASA's shuttle program conclusion, are mentioned, marking key historical moments and milestones.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024