Historic Jain Worship Rights Petition Withdrawn in Madhya Pradesh

A writ petition filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court for the Jain community's right to worship at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex was withdrawn on Friday, citing technical grounds.

Filed by Delhi-based social activist Salekchand Jain, the petition claimed the premises housed a Jain Gurukul and temple, featuring idols of Goddess Ambika.

Justice Pranay Verma noted the improper format and unexplained filing delay. Jain's lawyers consequently withdrew the petition, with plans to resubmit it correctly.

Historically, the petition argued for the recognition of the Bhojshala complex's Jain roots and requested the return of a related idol from a London museum. The site holds religious significance for both the Hindu and Muslim communities and is protected by the ASI.

Previously, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a scientific survey of the complex, with the ASI survey concluding recently. The final report is due by July 15.