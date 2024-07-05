Left Menu

Religious Conversion Scandal: 25 Detained in Bharatpur

Over 25 people were detained in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, following allegations of forced religious conversion. Right-wing group activists disrupted a religious gathering at a home with a church foundation banner. Police intervened, detaining 28 individuals and launching an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:53 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Over 25 people were detained in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Friday after allegations emerged of forced religious conversions. A right-wing group reportedly caused a commotion at a religious congregation, leading to the police intervention.

Reports suggest that the participants were enticed to attend the event held in a house bearing a church foundation banner. Upon receiving this information, right-wing activists entered the residence and reportedly assaulted some attendees.

Mathuragate police detained 28 individuals, including 20 women. 'A complaint was received about a gathering for religious conversion, following which some people were detained and are being questioned. The investigation is ongoing,' DSP Sunil Sharma stated. Vishwa Hindu Parishad's district president, Lakhan Singh, mentioned that the right-wing group responded to information about the gathering and called the police to take action.

