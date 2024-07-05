Religious Conversion Scandal: 25 Detained in Bharatpur

Over 25 people were detained in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Friday after allegations emerged of forced religious conversions. A right-wing group reportedly caused a commotion at a religious congregation, leading to the police intervention.

Reports suggest that the participants were enticed to attend the event held in a house bearing a church foundation banner. Upon receiving this information, right-wing activists entered the residence and reportedly assaulted some attendees.

Mathuragate police detained 28 individuals, including 20 women. 'A complaint was received about a gathering for religious conversion, following which some people were detained and are being questioned. The investigation is ongoing,' DSP Sunil Sharma stated. Vishwa Hindu Parishad's district president, Lakhan Singh, mentioned that the right-wing group responded to information about the gathering and called the police to take action.