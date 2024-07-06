Key Accused in Hathras Stampede, Devprakash Madhukar, Surrenders

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the tragic July 2 Hathras stampede which resulted in 121 deaths, has been taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police following his surrender in Delhi. This was confirmed by his lawyer on Friday night.

Madhukar, identified as the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang' where the stampede occurred, remains the sole accused named in the FIR registered at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras. A video message from Madhukar's legal representative, A P Singh, emphasized that his client had surrendered while undergoing medical treatment in Delhi.

"Today, we have surrendered Devprakash Madhukar, who was named the main organizer in the FIR in the Hathras case, after informing the police, the SIT, and the STF in Delhi as he was receiving treatment here," Singh stated. While police may now record his statement or interrogate him, they must consider his health condition and ensure his well-being. Uttar Pradesh Police had previously announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Madhukar's arrest.