Deadly Fourth of July: Nation Plagued by Gun Violence and Grief

The extended Fourth of July weekend saw a surge in violence, leaving at least 33 people dead and dozens more injured. Chicago faced one of the worst outbreaks, with 11 fatalities. Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed grief over the incidents, while increased police presence and community rallies are planned.

Updated: 06-07-2024 04:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 04:11 IST
Shootings and other acts of violence during the extended Fourth of July weekend have resulted in at least 33 deaths and numerous injuries across the nation, according to authorities.

The holiday has historically been one of the deadliest periods of the year. Last year's Fourth of July weekend saw over a dozen fatalities and over 60 injuries, while the year before included a mass shooting at a parade near Chicago that claimed seven lives.

In Chicago, the violence this year has left the city in a 'state of grief,' as Mayor Brandon Johnson stated. The city alone reported 11 deaths and 55 injuries by Friday morning, including a mass shooting that killed two women and an 8-year-old boy. Additional incidents of violence have been reported across the country, including in Southern California, Ohio, Philadelphia, Boston, and Albany, New York.

