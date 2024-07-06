Left Menu

Telangana High Court Allows Abortion for 12-Year-Old Rape Survivor

The Telangana High Court has permitted a 12-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. The court directed the state-run Gandhi Hospital's Superintendent to carry out the procedure, which must be supervised by a senior gynaecologist. The girl's mother sought court intervention after doctors initially refused due to gestation limits.

The Telangana High Court has granted permission for a 12-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. The court directed the Superintendent of state-run Gandhi Hospital to execute the procedure. The termination, to be performed by a senior gynaecologist, also requires the collection of tissue and blood samples for DNA tests.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy emphasized the importance of obtaining consent from the victim or her mother before proceeding. The court's directive followed a report indicating the girl's pregnancy had advanced beyond 24 weeks, making her ineligible for termination under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021.

The decision came after the victim's mother approached the court, citing potential mental and physical trauma if the pregnancy were to continue. The court previously ordered a medical board to evaluate the feasibility of terminating the pregnancy and report back in a sealed cover to protect the girl's identity.

