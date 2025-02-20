Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized in Delhi
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She is reportedly doing well and is expected to be discharged by Friday. The 78-year-old politician was admitted on Thursday morning and is currently under the observation of medical professionals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized, admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, according to reliable sources as of Thursday morning.
Sources assure that she is in good condition and is likely to be discharged by Friday. The seasoned politician celebrated her 78th birthday in December of 2024.
While the specific admission time remains unclear, it has been confirmed that a dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring her health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement