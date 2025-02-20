Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized in Delhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She is reportedly doing well and is expected to be discharged by Friday. The 78-year-old politician was admitted on Thursday morning and is currently under the observation of medical professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:06 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

