Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized in Delhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized, admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, according to reliable sources as of Thursday morning.

Sources assure that she is in good condition and is likely to be discharged by Friday. The seasoned politician celebrated her 78th birthday in December of 2024.

While the specific admission time remains unclear, it has been confirmed that a dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring her health.

