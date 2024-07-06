Tragic Collapse in Sikri: Three Siblings Killed Under Unsafe Eaves

Three siblings were tragically killed in Sikri village when the eaves of their house collapsed, police reported on Saturday.

Authorities stated that the 'chhajja,' which was in poor condition, gave way following rainfall.

The house owner has been booked for renting out the dilapidated property. Efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.

The victims, Akash (10), Muskaan (8), and Adil (6), were sitting under the eaves late Friday when the concrete slab fell following heavy rain, creating a loud noise.

Local residents rushed to rescue the children but found them buried under debris. They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared all three dead.

Dharmendra Kumar, the children's father, filed a complaint leading to an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 58 police station. Kumar is originally from Sheikhpura, Bihar.

Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Sector 58 Police Station, confirmed the FIR and ongoing efforts to capture the house owner. The bodies will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

