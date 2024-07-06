Left Menu

Tragic Collapse in Sikri: Three Siblings Killed Under Unsafe Eaves

Three siblings, aged 10, 8, and 6, were killed in Sikri village after the eaves of their rented house collapsed due to rain. The house owner is being pursued by police for renting out the unsafe property. An FIR has been registered, and the bodies will be handed over to the family post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 06-07-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 11:01 IST
Tragic Collapse in Sikri: Three Siblings Killed Under Unsafe Eaves
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three siblings were tragically killed in Sikri village when the eaves of their house collapsed, police reported on Saturday.

Authorities stated that the 'chhajja,' which was in poor condition, gave way following rainfall.

The house owner has been booked for renting out the dilapidated property. Efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.

The victims, Akash (10), Muskaan (8), and Adil (6), were sitting under the eaves late Friday when the concrete slab fell following heavy rain, creating a loud noise.

Local residents rushed to rescue the children but found them buried under debris. They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared all three dead.

Dharmendra Kumar, the children's father, filed a complaint leading to an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 58 police station. Kumar is originally from Sheikhpura, Bihar.

Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Sector 58 Police Station, confirmed the FIR and ongoing efforts to capture the house owner. The bodies will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024