Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution in Agricultural Field: One Dead, Three Injured

A 29-year-old woman, Chanchal, was electrocuted while working in a paddy field in Nagariya Saat Bisa village. Three other women were injured when an electricity wire broke. Chanchal succumbed to her injuries en route to the district hospital. The police have handed over her body to the family after the post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:34 IST
Tragic Electrocution in Agricultural Field: One Dead, Three Injured
Chanchal
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old woman was electrocuted, and three others were injured while working in an agricultural field, police reported on Saturday.

Kosikalan SHO Ajit Singh stated that the incident occurred on Friday in Nagariya Saat Bisa village. The workers were sowing paddy when an electricity wire on a field pole broke, causing four women to suffer electric shocks.

The farm owner and nearby workers promptly took the injured women to a private hospital. Chanchal (29) was referred to the district hospital as her condition worsened, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The three other injured women, Mamta, Rekha, and Nisha, are currently receiving treatment. The police have returned Chanchal's body to her family following a post-mortem examination.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024