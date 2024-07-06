Tragic Electrocution in Agricultural Field: One Dead, Three Injured

A 29-year-old woman was electrocuted, and three others were injured while working in an agricultural field, police reported on Saturday.

Kosikalan SHO Ajit Singh stated that the incident occurred on Friday in Nagariya Saat Bisa village. The workers were sowing paddy when an electricity wire on a field pole broke, causing four women to suffer electric shocks.

The farm owner and nearby workers promptly took the injured women to a private hospital. Chanchal (29) was referred to the district hospital as her condition worsened, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The three other injured women, Mamta, Rekha, and Nisha, are currently receiving treatment. The police have returned Chanchal's body to her family following a post-mortem examination.

