Left Menu

Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposal for Hostage Talks Amid Intensifying Gaza Conflict

Hamas has accepted a U.S. proposal to begin negotiations for releasing Israeli hostages amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. The agreement drops the demand for a permanent ceasefire upfront and allows for discussions over six weeks. Israeli officials acknowledge progress, while fighting continues in Gaza, causing further casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:56 IST
Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposal for Hostage Talks Amid Intensifying Gaza Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image

Hamas has agreed to a U.S. proposal to start talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and civilians, after a 16-day wait following the first stage of an agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war, Reuters reported on Saturday. The militant group has dropped its initial demand for a permanent ceasefire before signing the deal and will allow negotiations to span a six-week period, according to a senior Hamas source.

A Palestinian official, involved in the international peace efforts, mentioned that the proposal might lead to a framework agreement if Israel embraces it, potentially ending the nine-month-long war between Israel and Hamas. An Israeli negotiating team insider indicated on Friday that a real chance for agreement now exists, contrasting sharply with previous stalemates in the protracted conflict.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces intensified their military strikes in Gaza, killing at least 29 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, according to the territory's health officials. Among the dead were five local journalists, bringing the total journalist casualties to 158 since the conflict's resurgence on Oct. 7. Concurrently, efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostages' release have ramped up with active diplomatic engagement between Washington, Israel, and Qatar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024