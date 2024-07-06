Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposal for Hostage Talks Amid Intensifying Gaza Conflict

Hamas has agreed to a U.S. proposal to start talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and civilians, after a 16-day wait following the first stage of an agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war, Reuters reported on Saturday. The militant group has dropped its initial demand for a permanent ceasefire before signing the deal and will allow negotiations to span a six-week period, according to a senior Hamas source.

A Palestinian official, involved in the international peace efforts, mentioned that the proposal might lead to a framework agreement if Israel embraces it, potentially ending the nine-month-long war between Israel and Hamas. An Israeli negotiating team insider indicated on Friday that a real chance for agreement now exists, contrasting sharply with previous stalemates in the protracted conflict.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces intensified their military strikes in Gaza, killing at least 29 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, according to the territory's health officials. Among the dead were five local journalists, bringing the total journalist casualties to 158 since the conflict's resurgence on Oct. 7. Concurrently, efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostages' release have ramped up with active diplomatic engagement between Washington, Israel, and Qatar.

