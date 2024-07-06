Left Menu

Soldier Killed in Dual Gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam District

A soldier lost his life during two separate gunfights between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The first confrontation took place in Modergam village, leading to a fatal injury for the soldier. Another encounter occurred in the Frisal Chinnigam area, with police and security forces actively engaged.

A soldier lost his life as security forces and terrorists were engaged in gunfights at two places in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The first gunfight took place in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

The terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out.

The officials said a soldier of the Indian Army sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire.

In another gunfight, contact with terrorists was established in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam.

''Police and security forces are on job. Further details shall follow,'' Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

