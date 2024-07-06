Key Accused in Hathras Stampede Sent to Judicial Custody

Devprakash Madhukar, the key accused in the July 2 Hathras stampede, was on Saturday remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a magistrate court, officials said.

Additionally, Sanju Yadav, another suspect linked to the case, was also detained for the same period, according to court officials.

Earlier in the day, Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal informed reporters that the police would seek the court's approval to remand Madhukar and other suspects.

Assistant Prosecution Officer Uma Shankar Yadav stated, ''Devprakash Madhukar and Sanju Yadav were produced before the judicial magistrate's court today and both were sent in judicial remand for 14 days.''

The APO added that Ramprakash Shakya, another individual arrested in the stampede case, would be produced in court on Sunday due to pending police formalities following his later arrest.

Madhukar was apprehended late Friday night from Delhi's Najafgarh area by the Hathras police's Special Operations Group. Shakya and Yadav were detained on Saturday from Hathras, police said.

Madhukar is the only named accused in the FIR, which also lists ''several other unidentified organisers'' of the satsang as accused.

The stampede, which followed a satsang conducted by self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, resulted in the deaths of 121 people, predominantly women.

