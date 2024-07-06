Court Denies Bail to Ayurveda Firm Owner Accused of Deepfake Videos
A sessions court in Uttarakhand denied interim bail to Abhijit Patil, owner of an Ayurveda firm, accused of creating and posting deepfake videos of actor Amitabh Bachchan. The videos, used to promote sexual health products, led to Bachchan filing a cyber police case. The matter is adjourned for a future hearing.
A sessions court in Uttarakhand on Saturday denied interim protection from arrest to Abhijit Patil, the owner of an Ayurveda firm. Patil is accused of creating and posting deepfake videos of actor Amitabh Bachchan to promote his company's sexual health products.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan registered a case with the cyber police in May after discovering the videos on social media. The allegedly obscene deepfake videos showed Bachchan advertising Patil's products.
Fearing arrest, Patil sought anticipatory bail and interim relief. However, the police opposed the plea, arguing it would hamper the investigation. The case has been adjourned for a future pre-arrest bail hearing.
