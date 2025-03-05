Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Supports Abhishek in Nepotism Debate

Amitabh Bachchan defended his son Abhishek on social media against nepotism claims. Abhishek, often criticized, has a strong filmography. Amitabh reshared a video supporting Abhishek, noting his achievements beyond being his son. Abhishek is known for roles in films like 'Bunty Aur Babli' and has upcoming projects.

Updated: 05-03-2025 13:43 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent wave of social media buzz, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has voiced support for his son Abhishek, addressing ongoing nepotism allegations.

Abhishek, captured in a video at a promotional event, has often been at the center of nepotism debates despite a successful film career.

Amid such controversies, Amitabh took to his X account, emphasizing that his support stems not only from paternal pride but from recognition of Abhishek's notable body of work and upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

