Amitabh Bachchan Supports Abhishek in Nepotism Debate

In a recent wave of social media buzz, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has voiced support for his son Abhishek, addressing ongoing nepotism allegations.

Abhishek, captured in a video at a promotional event, has often been at the center of nepotism debates despite a successful film career.

Amid such controversies, Amitabh took to his X account, emphasizing that his support stems not only from paternal pride but from recognition of Abhishek's notable body of work and upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)