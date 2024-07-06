UP Government Implements Robust Measures for Kanwar Yatra

The Uttar Pradesh government has called on neighboring states to issue ID cards to Kanwar pilgrims, according to a statement released on Saturday. The directive comes ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, set to take place during the holy month of Sawan.

During a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of safety and convenience for the pilgrims. Subsequently, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar met with senior officials from western Uttar Pradesh and four other states in Meerut to strategize on a safe pilgrimage.

The meeting decided that Kanwar pilgrims would not be allowed to carry weapons and that sound systems would adhere to legal noise limits. The yatra, monitored by CCTV and drones, will start on July 22. Special camps and health facilities are planned along the route, and heavy vehicle traffic will be restricted to ensure smooth travel for the devotees.

