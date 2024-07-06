Left Menu

UP Government Implements Robust Measures for Kanwar Yatra

The Uttar Pradesh government has called for issuing ID cards to Kanwar pilgrims and implementing robust safety measures for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. Extensive plans, including the division of the route into zones, health camps setup, and heightened security protocols, have been developed to ensure the pilgrims' safety and convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:20 IST
UP Government Implements Robust Measures for Kanwar Yatra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has called on neighboring states to issue ID cards to Kanwar pilgrims, according to a statement released on Saturday. The directive comes ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, set to take place during the holy month of Sawan.

During a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of safety and convenience for the pilgrims. Subsequently, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar met with senior officials from western Uttar Pradesh and four other states in Meerut to strategize on a safe pilgrimage.

The meeting decided that Kanwar pilgrims would not be allowed to carry weapons and that sound systems would adhere to legal noise limits. The yatra, monitored by CCTV and drones, will start on July 22. Special camps and health facilities are planned along the route, and heavy vehicle traffic will be restricted to ensure smooth travel for the devotees.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024