Noida Cyber Crime Police Release Advisory to Combat Rising Cyber Scams

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Cyber Crime Police Station has issued a comprehensive advisory to alert the public about increasing cybercrime threats. It highlights prevalent scams such as fake calls from purported officials and digital house arrest tactics. The advisory emphasizes verifying suspicious calls and reporting them immediately to authorities.

Updated: 06-07-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:43 IST
In a bid to counter the growing menace of cybercrime, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Cyber Crime Police Station has released a detailed advisory aimed at educating the public about common scams and offering critical precautionary measures.

The advisory specifically warns about scams involving calls from unknown or international numbers, where callers impersonate officials from the Customs Department, Narcotics Department, or CBI. These scammers claim that the recipient's documents were found in a suspicious package containing various items, including drugs and SIM cards.

Notably, the police identified 'digital house arrest,' a method where cybercriminals confine victims to their homes by posing as law enforcement officers during audio or video calls. Leveraging AI-generated voices, these fraudsters intimidate victims into transferring funds under the guise of a legal investigation. The police advised verifying the caller's identity through official channels and reporting any suspicious calls to the nearest police station or cyber cell for immediate action.

