Tragic Sydney House Fire Claims Lives of Three Children
Three children, including a 10-month-old baby, lost their lives in a house fire in Sydney, which police are investigating as a homicide. Authorities responded to the incident early Sunday and arrested a 28-year-old man related to the suspect.
A devastating fire in Sydney has resulted in the deaths of three children, including a 10-month-old baby, early Sunday morning. Australian police are treating the incident as a homicide.
The fire broke out at a property in Lalor Park, with emergency services called to the scene around 1 a.m. Despite efforts to save them, two boys aged two and four, were declared dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. A 10-month-old girl was found deceased in the house after the flames were extinguished.
A 28-year-old man, suspected of being involved and obstructing police entry to the property, was arrested and is under police guard at a hospital for fire-related injuries. Homicide detectives are treating the case as a 'domestic-related homicide,' with four other children and their mother currently in stable condition.
