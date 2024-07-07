Left Menu

European Union's Psara Frigate Neutralizes Drones Amidst Heightened Tensions

The European Union's naval mission, Aspides, reported that its frigate Psara destroyed two drones in the Gulf of Aden. The mission began in February due to Houthi drone and missile attacks, framed by the Houthis as solidarity actions with Palestinians in Israel's Gaza conflict. Several nations, including the U.S., have naval forces in the region.

Updated: 07-07-2024 13:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Greece

The European Union naval mission, known as Aspides, announced that its frigate Psara successfully destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.

Launched in February, the Aspides mission aims to protect ships from drone and missile assaults by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants. The Houthis claim these actions are acts of solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In addition to the EU, other nations, including the United States, maintain naval forces in the volatile region.

