European Union's Psara Frigate Neutralizes Drones Amidst Heightened Tensions

The European Union naval mission, known as Aspides, announced that its frigate Psara successfully destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.

Launched in February, the Aspides mission aims to protect ships from drone and missile assaults by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants. The Houthis claim these actions are acts of solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In addition to the EU, other nations, including the United States, maintain naval forces in the volatile region.

