Man Arrested for Brutally Murdering Wife in Sohna

In a horrific incident in Sohna's Pahad Colony, Ajay Kumar, 40, allegedly murdered his wife Rakhi, 36, following a violent brawl late Saturday night, police reported on Sunday.

According to the police, the fight between Ajay and Rakhi escalated around 10:30 PM. Ajay, aided by his brother, allegedly thrashed Rakhi, forced her to consume alcohol, and then stabbed her to death, as per the complaint filed by Rakhi's brother.

The tragic event was brought to light by the couple's 13-year-old daughter, who informed her uncle about the fatal assault. The couple, married for 15 years and parents to their children, had a history of domestic abuse, with Ajay reportedly beating Rakhi regularly. Following the complaint, police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and arrested Ajay. A formal FIR was lodged, and the body was handed over to the family post-mortem, as stated by Sohna SHO Karmjeet. Further investigations are ongoing.

