Left Menu

Man Arrested for Brutally Murdering Wife in Sohna

Ajay Kumar, 40, was arrested in Sohna's Pahad Colony for stabbing his wife, Rakhi, 36, to death after a violent altercation. The couple's 13-year-old daughter reported the incident, and police detained Ajay following a complaint by Rakhi's brother. An FIR has been registered, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:37 IST
Man Arrested for Brutally Murdering Wife in Sohna
Ajay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrific incident in Sohna's Pahad Colony, Ajay Kumar, 40, allegedly murdered his wife Rakhi, 36, following a violent brawl late Saturday night, police reported on Sunday.

According to the police, the fight between Ajay and Rakhi escalated around 10:30 PM. Ajay, aided by his brother, allegedly thrashed Rakhi, forced her to consume alcohol, and then stabbed her to death, as per the complaint filed by Rakhi's brother.

The tragic event was brought to light by the couple's 13-year-old daughter, who informed her uncle about the fatal assault. The couple, married for 15 years and parents to their children, had a history of domestic abuse, with Ajay reportedly beating Rakhi regularly. Following the complaint, police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and arrested Ajay. A formal FIR was lodged, and the body was handed over to the family post-mortem, as stated by Sohna SHO Karmjeet. Further investigations are ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024