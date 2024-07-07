Unforgotten Hero: Major Mustafa Bohara's Bravery Honored
Fatema Bohara, mother of Major Mustafa Bohara, reflects on her son's supreme sacrifice for the nation. Major Bohara received the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for his extraordinary courage in saving lives. President Droupadi Murmu honored several brave soldiers, awarding 10 Kirti Chakras and 26 Shaurya Chakras at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Fatema Bohara, mother of Major Mustafa Bohara, shared her heartfelt memories and pride after her son was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his extraordinary bravery in saving lives. Major Bohara, who sacrificed his life for the nation in October 2022, was honored by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Major Bohara's sacrifice was just one recognized that day, as President Murmu also awarded 10 Kirti Chakras, seven posthumously, and 26 Shaurya Chakras. These awards honor the indomitable courage and extraordinary valor of the personnel from the Army, paramilitary forces, and police.
In a video, Fatema reminisced about her son's resolve to serve the nation from his early National Defence Academy days, emphasizing that honor stood above material wealth for him. Despite a mother's intuition forewarning her of his fate, she expressed pride in her son's enduring legacy in the hearts of the nation.
