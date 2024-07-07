Left Menu

Unforgotten Hero: Major Mustafa Bohara's Bravery Honored

Fatema Bohara, mother of Major Mustafa Bohara, reflects on her son's supreme sacrifice for the nation. Major Bohara received the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for his extraordinary courage in saving lives. President Droupadi Murmu honored several brave soldiers, awarding 10 Kirti Chakras and 26 Shaurya Chakras at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:55 IST
Unforgotten Hero: Major Mustafa Bohara's Bravery Honored
  • Country:
  • India

Fatema Bohara, mother of Major Mustafa Bohara, shared her heartfelt memories and pride after her son was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his extraordinary bravery in saving lives. Major Bohara, who sacrificed his life for the nation in October 2022, was honored by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Major Bohara's sacrifice was just one recognized that day, as President Murmu also awarded 10 Kirti Chakras, seven posthumously, and 26 Shaurya Chakras. These awards honor the indomitable courage and extraordinary valor of the personnel from the Army, paramilitary forces, and police.

In a video, Fatema reminisced about her son's resolve to serve the nation from his early National Defence Academy days, emphasizing that honor stood above material wealth for him. Despite a mother's intuition forewarning her of his fate, she expressed pride in her son's enduring legacy in the hearts of the nation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024