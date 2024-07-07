Tragic Detroit Shooting: 2 Dead, 19 Injured in Early Sunday Incident
An early Sunday shooting in Detroit resulted in two deaths and 19 injuries. Michigan State Police aid the investigation alongside Detroit police. Rising summer violence may be influenced by increased social activities and alcohol consumption.
- Country:
- United States
A shooting early Sunday in Detroit left two people dead and 19 others injured, according to Michigan State Police.
State police said no one was in custody and they were assisting Detroit police with the investigation, according to a post on the social media platform X. The agency said their preliminary information showed the 19 injured victims had 'various injuries'.
Detroit Police Cpl Dan Donakowski declined immediate comment on the shooting, saying the department planned to release details later Sunday.
The shooting comes amid a violent holiday weekend nationwide. Violence and mass shootings often surge in the summer months, especially around the Fourth of July. Researchers say the reason is a combination of factors, including more social events and more alcohol consumption.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injuries and Illnesses Plague Berlin Open as Sabalenka and Jabeur Withdraw
Devastating Attack on Kharkiv: Lives Lost and Injuries Reported
Arkansas Grocery Store Shooting Results in Four Deaths and Multiple Injuries
Russian Missile Strike in Odesa: Civilian Infrastructure Hit, Injuries Reported
Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion in an incident on an estate on Sunday, reports AP.