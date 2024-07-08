Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Bust: Four Arrested in Gujarat

Four individuals were arrested at Surat International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 65 lakh from Dubai. The gang used chemicals to spray gold onto trolley bags to bypass security checks. The Special Operations Group seized 927 grams of gold and booked the accused under various charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:46 IST
In a significant crackdown, four individuals have been arrested for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 65 lakh by spraying it onto trolley bags. The arrests were made at the Surat International Airport, Gujarat, the police reported on Monday.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) detained the accused, who were part of a larger smuggling gang. Authorities seized 927 grams of gold during the operation on Sunday. The gold was transported from Dubai by mixing it with chemicals and spraying it onto the rexine and rubber sheets of trolley bags, enabling it to pass undetected through airport security.

The detained individuals included Naeem Saleh (29), Umaima Saleh (25), Abdul Bemat (33), and Firoz Nur (48), all residents of Mangrol in Surat district. They managed to evade immigration checks and were en route to deliver the contraband to their gang members at a hotel when they were apprehended. The accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

