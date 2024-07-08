Left Menu

Flying Squad's Routine Stop Leads to Discovery of Arms Cache and Drugs in Goodwood

"We believe that the apartment, leased in the suspect’s name, was never used as a residence but rather as a storage facility for firearms and drugs," the SAPS stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:23 IST
The police indicated that the investigation could lead to more arrests, as this seizure is seen as a significant step towards tackling gangsterism in the province. Image Credit: Wikimedia
A suspect arrested during a routine stop and search by the police’s Flying Squad will make his first court appearance in Athlone, Western Cape, on Monday. The arrest took place over the weekend in Goodwood, resulting in the discovery of an arms cache and a substantial quantity of drugs.

According to a statement by the South African Police Service (SAPS), vigilant Flying Squad members were drawn to a suspicious silver Ford double cab bakkie, prompting them to stop and search the vehicle and its occupant.

The search revealed an unlicensed 9mm firearm, drugs, and a significant amount of cash. The 28-year-old driver was arrested and interrogated, leading the SAPS to an apartment in the Bergzicht complex in Goodwood.

At the apartment, officers found 19 more firearms of various calibers, including an AK47 assault rifle, a shotgun, and other automatic and semi-automatic firearms, along with drugs valued at R3 million.

The police indicated that the investigation could lead to more arrests, as this seizure is seen as a significant step towards tackling gangsterism in the province.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile commended the officers involved in the arrest and mentioned that detectives would further investigate to uncover more, suggesting that "this could be the tip of the iceberg."

