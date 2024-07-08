Left Menu

Russian Strikes Retaliate Against Ukrainian Defense Targets, Civilian Casualties Reported

The Russian Defence Ministry announced strikes on Ukrainian defense industry targets and aviation bases, claiming these were retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian facilities. The attacks led to at least 29 deaths, including a hit on a children's hospital. Ukrainian officials dispute Russia's claims of not targeting civilian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:00 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Monday that its forces had conducted strikes on defense industry targets and aviation bases in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials reported that a barrage of missiles resulted in at least 29 fatalities and struck a children's hospital.

According to Moscow, these strikes were in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy and economic facilities. Earlier, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, reported one civilian death and three injuries from Ukrainian shells hitting a village. "This morning, in response to attempts by the Kyiv regime to damage Russian energy and economic facilities, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons against Ukrainian military industry facilities and AFU air bases," the Russian Defence Ministry declared.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russian forces fired over 40 missiles targeting multiple cities, damaging infrastructure, commercial, and residential buildings in the most intense attack in months. The Russian Defence Ministry denied Kyiv's allegations that it had intentionally targeted civilian infrastructure, asserting that published photos and videos from Kyiv confirm destruction due to a Ukrainian air defense missile.

