Telangana Government Appoints Chairpersons to 35 State-owned Corporations

The Telangana government has appointed chairpersons to 35 state-owned corporations for a two-year term. Announced only recently due to the Lok Sabha elections' model of conduct, some key appointments include former Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah as the chairperson of Telangana State Forest Development Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:48 IST
The Telangana government has announced the appointment of chairpersons for 35 state-owned corporations, effective for a period of two years.

Although these appointments were finalized on March 15 this year, the official announcement was delayed due to the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections.

Among the notable appointees is former Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah, who will now chair the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

