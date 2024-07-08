Telangana Government Appoints Chairpersons to 35 State-owned Corporations

The Telangana government has announced the appointment of chairpersons for 35 state-owned corporations, effective for a period of two years.

Although these appointments were finalized on March 15 this year, the official announcement was delayed due to the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections.

Among the notable appointees is former Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah, who will now chair the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)