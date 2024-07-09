USADA Doubts Fairness of Doping Probe Into 23 Chinese Swimmers

Travis Tygart, head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), expressed doubts on Monday regarding the efficiency of an investigation into positive drug tests conducted on 23 Chinese swimmers.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is under increasing pressure to clarify how Chinese swimmers, who tested positive for banned substances just weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, escaped punishment and even went on to win gold medals. A report by Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier on whether anti-doping and swimming officials adhered to proper procedures is expected on Tuesday. However, Tygart criticized the investigation as being a 'self-serving check the box type of exercise.'

'We were ultimately glad that WADA was pressured into having an independent review,' Tygart stated in a video message to U.S. athletes. 'However, we were disappointed that the very staff whose decisions were under scrutiny were the ones to set the terms of reference for this review. In anti-doping and other sports, we've seen many whitewash reports when so-called independent people are hired.'

WADA admitted that Chinese doping officials could have managed the situation better but robustly defended its actions, saying it adhered to anti-doping code rules and lacked the authority to impose provisional suspensions. The New York Times reported in April that the 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), a heart medication used to treat angina. The swimmers were cleared by a Chinese investigation, which claimed they were inadvertently exposed to the drug through contamination at their hotel. WADA indicated it had no evidence to counter China's findings and that external counsel advised against appealing.

While Tygart remains skeptical, the results of Cottier's report could possibly alleviate some of the criticism directed at WADA. Last week, WADA acknowledged it is aware of the matter's investigation by U.S. law enforcement. In May, a U.S. House of Representatives committee called on the Department of Justice to examine the Chinese doping cases before this year's Paris Olympics.

Tygart emphasized that if the Cottier report does not provide adequate answers, a U.S.-backed investigation will. He called for accountability for those involved. 'Recently, the international federation for swimming acknowledged a federal law enforcement investigation into this issue,' Tygart said. 'Let's hope that if the WADA review doesn't uncover the truth, the U.S. investigation will ensure accountability for the organizations involved.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)