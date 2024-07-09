DAY-NRLM Hosts Webinar to Boost Jute Craft Industry and Rural Livelihoods

To enhance livelihoods in the non-farm sector, the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) under the Ministry of Rural Development organized a webinar on Jute Craft yesterday. The event aimed to gather key stakeholders from various segments of the jute craft industry to discuss its current status, challenges, and opportunities.

In his address, Shri Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary for Rural Livelihoods, emphasized jute's potential as the 'Golden Fiber' for livelihoods and the 'Green Fiber' for the environment. He urged participants to find ways to reduce production costs and improve marketing strategies so that jute craft can gain its rightful recognition. Singh highlighted that enhancing incomes through jute will support the vision of enabling 'Lakhpati Didis' as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Welcoming the participants, Ms. Rajeshwari SM, Director of the Ministry of Rural Development, stated that the webinar would serve as a platform for experts and practitioners to share insights on technological advancements, market strategies, and the experiences of women artisans in the field.

Shri Kishan Singh Ghughtyal, Joint Director of the National Jute Board under the Ministry of Textiles, highlighted government initiatives to promote jute craft through advanced technology aimed at reducing labor intensity and ensuring product diversity. Shri Tamal Sarkar, Senior Advisor at the Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC), shared insights on cluster interventions in jute crafts. Ms. Anjali Singh, an artisan and entrepreneur, discussed the scope and challenges faced by women artisans in jute craft marketing and promotion.

The Indian jute industry is predominantly located in the eastern part of India, with jute fiber extracted from the stem of plants grown as a cash crop in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. Jute mills are an important industry in these regions, playing a significant role in the Indian economy.