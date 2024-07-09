Left Menu

Austrian Prosecutors Charge Men for Selling Fake Ozempic, Resulting in Bodily Harm

Austrian prosecutors have charged two men accused of selling fake Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic, leading to injuries in three women. The defendants sold 225 counterfeit injection pens to a plastic surgeon in Salzburg. The active ingredient was replaced with insulin, causing temporary symptoms consistent with insulin poisoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Austrian prosecutors have announced charges against two men accused of selling fake versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic, which resulted in injuries to three women. According to the prosecutors' office in the city of Steyr, the defendants sold 225 counterfeit injection pens, each falsely labeled as Ozempic, to a plastic surgeon in Salzburg for 205 euros ($222) apiece.

Novo Nordisk has seen a surge in demand for Ozempic due to its weight-loss effects, with both the company and its rival Eli Lilly working to increase production. However, the heightened demand has led to the emergence of fake versions in several countries, with criminals attempting to capitalize on the trend. The World Health Organization recently issued warnings regarding falsified weight-loss drugs.

The three women who received the counterfeit pens experienced injuries, leading to charges of grossly negligent bodily harm and trading in fake drugs against the defendants. A judge at the Steyr regional court has scheduled the first hearing for September 16. The defendants are accused of selling pens containing insulin rather than semaglutide, Ozempic's active ingredient, last September. The women's symptoms were temporary but consistent with insulin poisoning.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

