Russia Claims Control of Yasnoborivka in Ongoing Donetsk Battles

Russia's defence ministry announced on Tuesday that its forces have seized control of the Yasnoborivka settlement in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report on the Telegram messaging app.

However, Ukraine has denied any such loss, identifying the village as one of several positions where its forces are actively defending. In its daily frontline report, the Russian defence ministry stated, 'As a result of decisive actions, units of the 'centre' group of forces liberated the Yasnoborivka settlement...and improved their tactical positions.'

Ukraine's General Staff indicated that Yasnoborivka is one of nine villages in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk where its forces have repelled over 20 Russian attempts to advance in the past 24 hours. The Pokrovsk sector has reportedly seen heavy clash activity along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the battlefield accounts from either side. Russia claims to have captured a series of villages as it continues its slow advance through the Donetsk region, following its capture of Avdiivka in February.

The Ukrainian military blog, DeepState, did not mention Yasnoborivka in its latest frontline updates but reported heavy fighting in nearby areas. The blog stated that Russian forces aim to secure control over two villages further north, describing the situation as 'another difficult day in the area.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)