Meghalaya CM Demands Probe into Suspicious Death at Assam Rehab Centre

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has requested his Assam counterpart to investigate the suspicious death of a man at a rehab centre in the neighbouring state's Goalpara district. Niksamseng Ch Marak, who was arrested by Assam Police on July 2, was discovered dead two days later under mysterious circumstances at the New Life Foundation Centre.

Assam Police swiftly initiated action following the incident, arresting eight people thus far in connection with the case. In his letter to Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sangma expressed deep concern over conflicting reports surrounding the incident. 'I am writing to bring to your attention a disturbing incident that requires immediate investigation and action. As informed by his family, the centre's authorities initially claimed it was a suicide, but later changed their statement, raising serious concerns about the turn of events,' Sangma said.

'I have been informed that the body bore severe injury marks, including deep knife cut injury on the left side of his face, burns, severe injury marks on the chin, hips, and legs. These prima facie injuries suggest that Niksamseng was subjected to brutal torture, beating, and stabbing inside the rehab centre,' he said.

A senior police official confirmed that the victim's family has filed an FIR to seek justice. Marak and two others were apprehended by Krishnai police for alleged drug possession and subsequently admitted to the rehab centre.

Goalpara SP Nabaneet Mahanta told PTI that initially it was thought to be a case of suicide. 'Though initially it was thought to be a case of suicide, we found through CCTV footage that the deceased was physically assaulted. We immediately swung into action and arrested eight people,' he said. The SP said the arrested include the supervisor of the rehab centre and other people. 'The owner of the centre is absconding and we are searching for him. Further investigation is on,' he added.

