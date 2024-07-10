Left Menu

Bombay High Court Orders Patanjali to Deposit Rs 50 Lakh in Trademark Dispute

The Bombay High Court has instructed Patanjali Ayurved to deposit Rs 50 lakh due to an alleged breach of an interim order preventing the sale of its camphor products. The case, filed by Mangalam Organics Ltd, claims trademark infringement. A hearing is scheduled for July 19, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:00 IST
Bombay High Court Orders Patanjali to Deposit Rs 50 Lakh in Trademark Dispute
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has mandated that Patanjali Ayurved deposit a sum of Rs 50 lakh over claims of breaching an interim order. The directive follows allegations of trademark infringement leveled by Mangalam Organics Ltd.

An interim order in August 2023 originally restrained Patanjali from selling its camphor products. However, Patanjali admitted to breaching this order in an affidavit submitted in June 2024, prompting Justice R I Chagla to express the court's intolerance of such persistent breaches.

The court has scheduled a further hearing for July 19, 2024, delaying any contempt proceedings until the required sum is deposited by Patanjali.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024