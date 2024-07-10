Bombay High Court Orders Patanjali to Deposit Rs 50 Lakh in Trademark Dispute

The Bombay High Court has mandated that Patanjali Ayurved deposit a sum of Rs 50 lakh over claims of breaching an interim order. The directive follows allegations of trademark infringement leveled by Mangalam Organics Ltd.

An interim order in August 2023 originally restrained Patanjali from selling its camphor products. However, Patanjali admitted to breaching this order in an affidavit submitted in June 2024, prompting Justice R I Chagla to express the court's intolerance of such persistent breaches.

The court has scheduled a further hearing for July 19, 2024, delaying any contempt proceedings until the required sum is deposited by Patanjali.

