Russian MiG-31 Escorts Norwegian Patrol Plane Near Barents Sea

Russia deployed a MiG-31 fighter jet to escort a Norwegian Poseidon patrol aircraft away from its airspace over the Barents Sea. The Russian defense ministry confirmed that there was no air border violation. Similar incidents have been reported frequently amid heightened tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:09 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia deployed a MiG-31 fighter jet to escort a Norwegian Poseidon patrol aircraft away from its airspace over the Barents Sea, the Russian defense ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry confirmed that there was no violation of the air border by the Norwegian patrol plane.

This incident follows a series of similar confrontations between Russian and NATO aircraft, reflecting the heightened tensions due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

