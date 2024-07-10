Left Menu

Evacuation Order Signals Renewed Gaza City Conflict

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of Gaza City amid renewed fighting, urging residents to head south. Leaflets were dropped, warning that Gaza City remains a dangerous combat zone. This move suggests Israel is expanding its operations in the city as Hamas regroups in previously cleared areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:11 IST
The Israeli military announced Wednesday an evacuation order for Gaza City, following a resurgence in fighting in the area.

Leaflets were disseminated, instructing residents to move south due to imminent danger, hinting at an intensified Israeli incursion into the city.

Recent developments indicate Hamas forces are reestablishing in neighborhoods previously declared secure by Israel.

