NATO Leaders Label China as 'Decisive Enabler' in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
NATO leaders are set to label China as a 'decisive enabler' of Russia's war in Ukraine in an upcoming summit statement. The statement is expected to highlight China's support for Russia's defense industry and its 'no-limits partnership' as contributing factors to the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
NATO leaders are set to issue a statement at their Wednesday summit, calling China a 'decisive enabler' of Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a NATO source.
The statement will allege that China has bolstered Russia's war efforts through a 'no-limits partnership' and extensive backing of Russia's defense industry.
The text underscores the growing concern within NATO regarding China's role in the prolonged conflict.
