NATO Leaders Label China as 'Decisive Enabler' in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

NATO leaders are set to issue a statement at their Wednesday summit, calling China a 'decisive enabler' of Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a NATO source.

The statement will allege that China has bolstered Russia's war efforts through a 'no-limits partnership' and extensive backing of Russia's defense industry.

The text underscores the growing concern within NATO regarding China's role in the prolonged conflict.

