Left Menu

Assam Government Suspends Mobile Internet During Grade III Recruitment Exam

The Assam government has suspended mobile internet services across the state for three-and-a-half hours on September 15 to ensure fair and transparent Grade III recruitment exams. Voice calls and broadband will remain operational. Over 11 lakh candidates will appear for exams amid heavy security measures to curb cheating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:39 IST
Assam Government Suspends Mobile Internet During Grade III Recruitment Exam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure fair and transparent Grade III recruitment examinations, the Assam government announced a three-and-a-half-hour suspension of mobile internet services across the state on September 15.

Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political Department, stated that voice calls and broadband services based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional during this period.

Over 11 lakh candidates are expected to take the exams in more than 2,300 centers, with 429 identified as 'sensitive' due to geographical location and history of malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024