Assam Government Suspends Mobile Internet During Grade III Recruitment Exam

In a bid to ensure fair and transparent Grade III recruitment examinations, the Assam government announced a three-and-a-half-hour suspension of mobile internet services across the state on September 15.

Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political Department, stated that voice calls and broadband services based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional during this period.

Over 11 lakh candidates are expected to take the exams in more than 2,300 centers, with 429 identified as 'sensitive' due to geographical location and history of malpractices.

